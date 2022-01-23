newsletters, editors-pick-list, Port Macquarie, drag races, Hastings Dairy Co-op, Port Macquarie Race Club

First Rate Fishing An early morning trip to sea with local fisherman Bill Cook is a very pleasant and rewarding experience. Most outside fishermen, when the bar permits, report favourable results, although the marlin were not as sporting this year as last. Members of Port Macquarie RSL Fishing Club very rarely return with only a wet arse. Dragster Races Typical of the many diversions in Port Macquarie was the scene at Blackmans Point yesterday when the dragsters trotted out their wares and speeds. A large number of people, including many visitors, had fun. Play Centre Enrolments To date 276 children have enrolled at the play centre in Port Macquarie and of these 117 are girls and 159 boys. These figures look very good, but when examined, only 17 are children over 12 years of age. So, where are all the older children? It seems a shame that not more older children and parents are availing themselves of the use of the play centre, says a spokesman for the centre. Even more so when Kempsey brought a group of children here for competitions in cricket, soft ball and vigoro and were well represented with about 40 children over 12 years-of-age. The Port Macquarie play centre at Oxley Park has now been open for two weeks. The centre has been generously supplied with equipment by the Port Macquarie Municipal Council. Various service organisations have made generous donations. The activities of the play centre are most varied, catering for all ages and abilities. Children play major games such as cricket, softball, vigoro and ball team games. They also participate in nature walks and sand modelling competitions at Oxley Beach. They conduct junior concerts and have miming competitions. There is also the use of library books loaned by the municipal council library. There are many different indoor games for all age groups. Children are kept busy and interested with art, painting, decorating and making many craft items. The play centre also organises outings and excursions. This year the children have visited Marbuk Park and Hastings Dairy Co-op, and last week junior children had a river cruise on the "Amaroo", generously donated by Mr. C. Radley. Mid-Week Races Port Macquarie Race Club has received good nominations for its mid-week meeting on Wednesday. The first race, a maiden handicap of five furlongs is timed to start at 2 pm. The Welter Handicap has attracted 21 nominations. The track is in excellent condition, and bookmakers will be present to operate on mid-week city meetings as well as local races.

