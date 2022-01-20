featured, HSC, 2021, Hannah Freeman, Jadzia Stronell, Joe Lewis, Estelle Cassegrain, Kim Palmer

MacKillop College Port Macquarie and St Joseph's Regional College students celebrated their Higher School Certificate results during a brunch on Thursday (January 20). They are among 76,000 students across the state to receive their HSC results after negotiating an ever-changing environment due to the pandemic during their final two years of school. Hannah Freeman from St Joseph's Regional College is weighing up her university degree options after she obtained an ATAR of 98.9 Hannah has early acceptance into the University of Sydney's Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Advanced Studies (Medical Science). "I wasn't expecting to get that high [an ATAR] so I will look at what courses are available in the science field," she said. Hannah said she was relieved and surprised at her ATAR which she attributed to hard work and persistence. MacKillop College Port Macquarie student Jadzia Stronell says she is blown away by her HSC results. Jadzia achieved an ATAR of 96.10 with drama as her best subject. "I feel quite proud," she said. Jadzia, who is headed to the University of Sydney to study a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Advanced Studies, would love to go into acting. She said the pandemic made for distracted learning but it was nice to know her hard work paid off. Joe Lewis from St Joseph's Regional College was stoked with his ATAR of 95.45. Joe is on the cusp of realising a long-held dream as he has early entry to study physiotherapy at the University of Newcastle. He said the HSC experience was drawn-out due to the COVID pandemic. "Burn-out was a real issue," Joe said. "I felt so motivated at the start of Year 11, even going into Year 12, but it seemed to dwindle out as the year dragged on." St Joseph's Regional College student Estelle Cassegrain said she was "super stoked" after receiving an ATAR of 95.7. "I feel like the study really paid off," she said. Estelle said she found online learning really tricky and she was happy to get back to school after lockdown ended. Estelle, who is working in the dispensary at Your Discount Chemist Port Macquarie, looks forward to studying a Bachelor of Pharmacy at the University of Sydney. MacKillop College Port Macquarie student Kim Palmer came fourth in the state in standard maths 2. "I was very surprised as that course is very competitive," she said. Kim, with an ATAR of 98.25, plans to move to Sydney to study politics and international relations at the University of Sydney. She recognised the support received from the teachers and her great group of friends.

