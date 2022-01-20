newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With a solid barrier trial placing under her belt, Gold Bracelet has a great chance for consecutive victories in the $65,000 GemLife Queen of the North Handicap at Port Macquarie on Friday. The Ross Dawson trained mare was able to finish over the top of Dual Escape and withstand the late challenge of Northern Wilderose to land last year's event and features prominently in discussions for another tilt at this prestigious race. The daughter of Strategic Maneuver was sent to the spelling paddock following a sixth in the Denman Cup at Muswellbrook last October with the recent trial placing behind Par Avion at Taree providing an ideal preparation for Friday's feature. It is significant that Georgina McDonnell has been engaged for the mount with the promising apprentice enjoying a stellar riding season after posting twenty-six wins and over forty placings since August last year. With McDonnell's claim offset, a strong record at the Port circuit and excellent statistics upon spell resumption, there are plenty of positives around the chances of Gold Bracelet to land a repeat victory in the club's premier event for fillies and mares. The assignment will not be an easy one with Oh Say possessing bright prospects following a comprehensive victory over Oakfield Target three weeks ago in the lead up to the race. The Neil Godbolt trained mare has a great record on her home track with the appointment of inform rider, Grant Buckley, providing further confidence for the assignment. Chase My Crown has solid claims following an outstanding victory over Dragon Dream at Taree in October before being far from disgraced when beaten around four lengths in Highway company at Rosehill a fortnight later. The Hallowed Crown mare was responsible for a soft barrier trial win at Taree in early January and this should provide great encouragement of a forward showing for the Joel and Wayne Wilkes stable. Wilkes has enjoyed wonderful success in this classic having posted victories with Bellastar, Lucciola Belle and Shotgun Roulette in the previous five years. Lucciola Belle tasted victory three years ago and progressed to score in the district Country Championship Qualifier before finishing a gallant second to Noble Boy in the Final at Randwick. Heavenly Glow heads the honours list for the Queen of the North after winning the race in 2008 and then progressing to victories in the Group 1 Storm Queen Stakes, the Group 1 Australian Oaks followed by the Group 3 Doomben Roses in succession. Heavenly Glow's earned overall prizemoney of just under $800,000 and was ridden by recently retired jockey, Robert Thompson, who also piloted Leviosa to victory in 2012. Al Nova has the honour of winning the race on two occasions for the popular Neil Godbolt and Alison Threadwell combination following success in 2013 and a repetition the following year. The Port Macquarie Race Club is delighted to be associated with GemLife in the staging of one of the feature race meetings on the racing calendar. Located in the beautiful coastal town of Lake Cathie, GemLife Rainbow Beach will offer a tranquil sanctuary in an area renowned for its extraordinary natural beauty and relaxed lifestyle. Minutes from stunning beaches, ocean-front subtropical rainforest, protected national parks and the State's second largest estuarine lagoon, GemLife Rainbow Beach is the perfect place to begin a whole new life. The resort is convenient to local shopping, transport and medical services, and is a short distance from the thriving Mid North Coast town of Port Macquarie. The Port racing complex is a COVID-19 safe venue and everyone is required to check in using the Services NSW QR Code system or manually sign in to gain admission. General admission tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au. There are plenty of great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds. Masks are mandatory for all staff and patrons inside buildings with correct hygiene and social distancing required together with the following of directions by Covid-19 Officials. Anyone who is experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms, awaiting Covid-19 test results or has been in a high-risk area will not be admitted to the track.

