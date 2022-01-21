news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie Women's Shed has received funding to support its programs and members. The group received $2000 through the December round of the Greater Bank's #GreaterMidNorthCoast community funding program. The Taree Wildcats and Great Lakes Education Fund (Forster) both received $500 as runners up. Port Macquarie Women's Shed president Jennifer Tighe said women aged from 18 to 90 are part of the shed's activities. "Our aim is to empower women with skills and knowledge, and this funding from Greater Bank will help us to do just that," she said. "Our development application has been approved for our new purpose built shed and we are in the process of obtaining quotes for the building. "Every dollar counts and we can do a lot with $2000." The Women's Shed achieved over 6000 votes from the community to be crowned the winners of the public vote. Jennifer said it's important for members' mental health to have connections and build meaningful relationships. The Port Macquarie Women's Shed was originally focused on developing woodworking skills but now includes many activities, such as workshops on making beach bags, soaps, beeswax wraps, cards, mosaics, Christmas wreaths, crochet, knitting and sewing. "We also make beanies, scarves and blankets for the homeless, care packages for local charities and Christmas packs for serving Defence Personnel overseas," Jennifer said. Greater Bank's Mid North Coast regional sales manager, Jennifer Smith, said it's great for women to have a diverse range of interests. "It's so important for women to have a place they can go to learn new things and make new friends at the same time making a contribution to the community," Jennifer said. Voting in the January round is now open, with Kendall Craft Cooperative (Port Macquarie), Taree West Cricket Club and Boomerang Bags all in the running for a share of $3000 in monthly funding. To vote, visit www.greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast Voting is open until 5pm on February 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/a7721d7b-3f19-47a5-91a6-1d2a393c38b9.jpg/r0_399_2560_1845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg