Oribital road decision is 'short-sighted'

I note that in planning for the growth of Port Macquarie in the 1980s the then council failed to set aside adequate corridors for future roads. And this was amplified 20 years ago when a road strategy ignored an obvious need for a corridor over Kooloonbung Creek for southern Port Macquarie. Admittedly, State legislation relating to land reserved for future public needs is a deterrent for council to set land aside - State funding is only provided years later at the time of construction. The past council faced up to the obvious - that gridlock will be an increasing problem without a new crossing, but given the impact on existing development, there has been vocal opposition, despite the lack of viable alternatives. Who thinks widening Lake Road is feasible? The recent decision of council to "discontinue any investigations, planning, and funding for new roads and vehicular links within the shown Orbital Road Corridor that significantly and unreasonably affects homes, businesses, clubs and land owners within the corridor area ..." may be popular for some. But it is short-sighted and will lead to increased congestion and community aggravation. Not to mention problems with quick response times for emergency vehicles, such as for ambulances travelling from Shelley Beach and Lighthouse Beach to the base hospital. Yet again, a group of councillors have taken the easy populist path, failing their responsibility to make important yet difficult decisions. Stephen Nicholson Port Macquarie

