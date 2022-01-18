Climate change and what we can do to help

comment,

Thank you for Robert Dougherty's excellent piece on January 14, "Ocean temperatures are warming along the New South Wales coast". As he wrote, climate change is a massive problem already causing widespread consequences, and will be worsening. The impact of rising ocean temperatures on underwater ecosystems can't be overstated. As just two examples, we have already seen repeated severe bleaching events threatening the health of the Great Barrier Reef, and giant kelp forests along the east coast of Tasmania reduced by 95 per cent just in the last two decades - now listed as endangered. Both of these are due to rising ocean temperatures caused by climate change. These marine ecosystems are economically important to the tourism and seafood industries in their states. But their importance to the broader health of the whole marine environment runs even deeper - kelp forests are recognised as one of the productive ecosystems on earth, and coral reefs are the nursery for about about one in every four fish in the sea. So if we lose these ecosystems, not only will marine animals suffer, but the whole web of life is damaged. The best way to protect marine ecosystems and the animals that live there is to make climate change mitigation measures a top priority - to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially CO2 from fossil fuel use, as strongly and as quickly as we can. Our leaders should step up and do their honest best to preserve our shared underwater heritage. Dr Angela Frimberger Lake Innes

