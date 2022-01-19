newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ritchie Whitehouse says he doesn't like to wait on important news and was pleased to hear his Higher School Certificate (HSC) results would be released early on Thursday, January 20. The Hastings Secondary College student is one of thousands across the state who will receive their 2021 HSC results four days earlier than planned. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said results will be released at 6am via SMS on Thursday, January 20. "Students will still receive their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) at 9am on the same day," she said. "The new result release date will give students planning to attend university in 2022 more time to think about their preference selection." Mr Whitehouse has already secured a university spot through Charles Sturt Advantage program to study a Bachelor of Physiotherapy in 2022. "I still wanted to do the best I could do," he said. "I'll be happy with whatever I get." St Joseph's Regional College student Hannah Freeman has also already been accepted to study at The University of Sydney. She wants to study science at the university and will move to the big smoke in February. Mrs Williams said if students don't achieve the mark they had anticipated, there are many other pathways for them to pursue their goals. Mrs Williams thanked the NSW Education Standards Authority for completing the marking and processing ahead of schedule and the staff who assisted with the 2021 HSC exams. On the Mid North Coast, which takes in the regions of Great Lakes, Kempsey-Nambucca, Port Macquarie, Taree and Gloucester, there were 1682 students enrolled in one or more HSC courses. They joined 76,399 other year 12 students completing exams with the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) issuing a revised timetable, with 110 exams taking place over 19 days, ending on December 3, 2021. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

