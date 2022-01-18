news, latest-news, Fire & Ice, Hastings Co-op, Sovereign Place, Brendan Francis, Phil Cassegrain, Adam Roberts, Tim Walker

Fresh mango, fetta and jalapeno chicken tacos earned Brendan Francis first place in a barbecue cook-off at the Fire & Ice: A Taste of Summer event. Phil Cassegrain was the runner-up with a French-style beef, bacon and onion stuffed tomato with Adam Roberts' Goodster spice. The judges were mayor Peta Pinson and Sovereign Place IGA butcher Darren Scott. The festival, hosted by Hastings Co-op with support from Lewis Land Group, showcased a taste of summer at Sovereign Place town centre on Sunday (January 16). Barbecue pitmaster Adam Roberts presented barbecue demonstrations, Hastings Valley Amateur Beekeepers Association had a stand and there was live music during the event. Hastings Co-op business and community development manager Tim Walker said the day was a huge success and all Sovereign Place businesses were busy. He gave a special thank you to Sancrox/Thrumster Rural Fire Brigade which provided children's entertainment and gave away many fire brigade hats.

