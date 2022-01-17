news, latest-news,

Hot on the heels of an acclaimed NZ tour, The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Tribute to Neil Diamond is coming to Port Macquarie's Glasshouse on January 19. The show and tour was postponed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the Glasshouse will come alive at 8pm on Wednesday to showcase the best of Neil Diamond. The busy tour will take in 22 venues across New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia, and will be the show's first ever Australian tour. The brand new stage production, produced by Showtime Australia and starring Australia's own Zac Coombs, debuted in New Zealand in May and received rave reviews. Zac Coombs is indeed the star of the show, expertly reviving Neil Diamond's deep resounding voice, timeless tunes and charismatic storytelling live on stage, in this homage to Diamond and his legacy as one of America's greatest singer-songwriters. Supported by a seven-piece band packed with international talent, Coombs makes his way through an impressive list of Diamond's biggest hits including crowd-favourite Sweet Caroline, Cherry Cherry, Red Red Wine, Crunchy Granola Suite, Cracklin' Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, Girl You'll Be a Woman Soon, Shilo, Heartlight and many more. Tickets for the Australian tour are available now from the venue box offices, or more information is available at facebook.com/thesweetcarolinetour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ppNWdZhTTkjhqMUVsrRSd4/22100d60-ab56-457b-8d3f-8061f4a26fe3.jpg/r0_311_1324_1059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg