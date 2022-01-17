news, latest-news,

The inaugural NSW Veterans cricket over-65 state titles will take place around the Mid North Coast from January 31 until February 3. Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Camden Haven, Kempsey, Tuncurry and Macksville have been chosen to host matches. Veterans president David Relf said it was an exciting time to see the masters division be included following the success of the over-60 and over-70 events in previous years. "The significant growth in veteran's cricket over the last couple of years has seen the numbers swell," he said. "So much so that in the 60's now the over-65 state championships have now been added to provide more opportunities for players to participate at a championship level. "Mid North Coast hosted the over-70 state championships over the last two years and following the success of those championships have been awarded the rights to host the inaugural over-65 state championships." Mr Relf said veterans cricket provides opportunities for people to participate in the game for as long as they wish. "It promotes the social, physical and mental health benefits of staying involved in cricket," he said. "It's often described as 'the Men's Shed in the field and is currently one of the fastest - if not the fastest - growing senior sport in Australia." Players of all ages will participate with some over the age of 80 still enjoying the sound of leather on willow. "Mid North Coast currently has the numbers to field two teams in the 50's, 60's and 70's as well as a team in the 65's." There will be two divisions with eight teams in division one and four teams in division two.

