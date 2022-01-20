news, latest-news,

Age will be no barrier when the Hastings hosts the golden oldies rugby union gala day on March 5. Around half a dozen games have been scheduled with teams from Forster, Coffs Harbour, Central Coast, Sydney and the Hastings all set to compete. Port Macquarie rugby club over-35s member Grant Sorensen said the day was set to provide an opportunity for players whose best days are behind them to enjoy the game. "It's reconnecting guys who used to play together or against each other," he said. "We usually have a team or two from Forster, one or two from Coffs Harbour and it wasn't on last year because of the current health issues which put a lot of people off, but we're hoping it will go ahead. "Central Coast and historically teams from Sydney like Penrith and Eastwood have previously come up." The day will run from 10am until 3pm. "Or until the players have run themselves ragged from fine displays of running rugby," Mr Sorensen said.

