'Enough is enough': Port Macquarie joins nationwide rally to end DV

Over 200 people gathered at Town Green on Sunday, July 28 to join a nationwide protest to end violence against women.
Not-for-profit group What Were You Wearing held rallies at more than 20 locations across the country in protest against the rising number of women and children killed by domestic violence perpetrators.
The rally at Town Green in Port Macquarie included a flower and teddy bear tribute for the lives lost this year to domestic violence.
Two in five women have experienced gendered violence since the age of 15, and 53 per cent of women will experience sexual harassment in their lifetime, with an estimated 97 per cent of these cases going unreported, according to What Were You Wearing.
Founder and CEO of What Were You Wearing Australia, Sarah Williams, created this national event to call for more action.
"Enough is enough. And it has been enough for a long time. We need more action from politicians, and we need them to take these crimes more seriously," she said.
"In 2012, two men were killed, triggering a whole new law. Now, more than 60 women are being murdered every year, and we are still lacking action."
The Port Macquarie rally included guest speakers and representatives from the Country Women's Association, Wauchope Rotary and Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors.
Rebecca Johnson from the What Were You Wearing Mid Coast team said people were coming up to her following the rally asking how they could help.
"Unfortunately without funding for services and funding to create shelters, there is little to do in terms of donating time," she said.
"We only have one emergency shelter in Port Macquarie... we need more."
The federal government has allocated almost $1 billion to a program that will provide $5000 payments to people fleeing domestic violence.
What Were You Wearing currently has a live petition outlining its call for Mandatory Trauma Informed Training for First Responders.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
