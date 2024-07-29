Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Enough is enough': Port Macquarie joins nationwide rally to end DV

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
July 29 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over 200 people gathered at Town Green on Sunday, July 28 to join a nationwide protest to end violence against women.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.