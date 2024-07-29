Gallery: Hastings Valley Netball Association celebrates First Nations Round

Teams from across the Port Macquarie-Hastings area came together to celebrate the Hastings Valley Netball Association's (HVNA) First Nations round held on Saturday, July 27.
Now in it's second year, the event was organised by the association's First Nations Committee which is comprised of representatives from the seven clubs within the association.
HVNA First Nations Committee member Mel Fernando said that the committee had been working hard over the season to raise money for the event.
"Today is just all about inclusiveness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within netball," she said.
"There's a lot of change happening within Netball Australia and Suncorp Super Netball First Nations round, and this great event."
The day began with a Welcome to Country from Uncle Bill O'Brien and a performance by Women's Group Djiyagan Dhanbaan.
Games between teams continued to play as the event only had a light sprinkle of rain throughout the competition.
In addition to the netball rounds, the event included face painting, a colouring-in competition, scrunchies and grip socks for sale as well as a Biripai totem hunt where children could find Biripai totems around the courts.
A final celebrity match at the end of the games was also held to showcase First Nations players.
Ms Fernando said events like this were important for local players.
"I played netball my whole life and there was nothing like this when I was growing up," she said.
"There was no identification, there were no pathways when I was younger, so it's really good to see now that, you know, there are pathways."
Port Macquarie and Wauchope local Tegan Holland who attended the HVNA First Nations Round, recalls a similar experience when she was first playing netball.
"[This event is] really great because we obviously never had anything like this when I was playing for Hastings Valley," she said.
"So the work of Mel and the committee- it's really inspiring and hopefully we see more."
Ms Holland who has a number of state achievements under her belt, was selected this year for Netball Australia's inaugural First Nations team, the Black Swans.
"I think it's really special just to see the way that netball is progressing in the way of recognising First Nations athletes and culture as well," she said.
But the Kamilaroi player didn't have plans to take to the local courts this weekend but instead show her support and congratulate players Gemirah Fernando and Shakiylah Chatfied who had been selected to play for the Australian Indigenous Netball team at the International Netball Festival later this year.
"It's a really great opportunity," Ms Holland said.
"I was over there back in 2016 in New Zealand so it's really exciting."
Ms Fernando said it was great to have Ms Holland at the event.
"She's a great mentor for all Indigenous players but to everyone as well to showcase what she's done in the sport."
