'Support has meant the world': shark attack survivor Kai McKenzie speaks out

Shark attack survivor Kai McKenzie said the generosity of the community over the past week has "meant the world" to him.
Mr McKenzie, a beloved figure in the Bonny Hills and Port Macquarie surfing community, was attacked by a three-metre great white shark while surfing around 11am on Tuesday, July 23 at North Shore Beach.
The 23-year-old posted to social media for the first time following the attack on Saturday, July 27.
"Being able to be here right now... to hold my beautiful Eve and my family is everything to me," he said.
"A few days ago I went through a crazy shark attack... the biggest shark I've ever seen. Which scared the living f*** out of me."
Mr McKenzie fought off the shark before catching a wave back to shore where a retired police officer used his dog's lead as a tourniquet to stem the bleeding before he could be airlifted to hospital.
The GoFundMe page set up by a neighbour of the McKenzie family has now surpassed $165,000 for his recovery.
The community has also rallied behind the McKenzie family, and a number of fundraising events have been organised for the 23-year-old.
The McKenzie family thanked the community and medical staff on Friday, July 26 and said Mr McKenzie is in a stable condition at John Hunter Hospital.
In his social media post, Mr McKenzie also thanked the community for their support.
"To all you kind-hearted people, all you legends, to anyone and everyone... all your support has meant the absolute world to me," he said. "It's so cool to see so many beautiful people support me.
"There are so many messages to get back to, but I wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone for your generous donations... we are so grateful for everything.
"[It's] so good to have so many amazing people behind me, I really appreciate it."
The 23-year-old said the attack hasn't deterred him from his love of surfing.
"I can tell you now if you know my personality, this means f*** all. I'll be back in that water in no time," he said.
