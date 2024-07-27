Old Bar Pirates down Port Sharks in heavy conditions at Old Bar

Old Bar led 12-6 at halftime and it was 12-12 with a touch over five minutes left in the second half. Then Old Bar's Mhalikal Mercy found a chink in an Port defensive line that had been strong all game. He sprinted clear and positioned fullback John Stanley, who made it to the tryline as a wall of tacklers converged. Sam Eggins potted the conversion and Old Bar was able to maintain the six point advantage until fulltime. It was fitting that Mercy and Stanley combined for the game breaker as they were two of the best players on the field.