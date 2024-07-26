Police appeal to locate teenager missing from Wauchope

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing on the Mid North Coast.
Kassandra Lenny, aged 17, was last seen leaving a home in Wauchope, about 8.50pm on Wednesday, 24 July.
When she was unable to be contacted or located, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Kassandra's welfare due to her age.
Kassandra is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 168cm tall, medium build, with dyed red hair.
She was last seen wearing a large black hooded jumper with white print on the front, and grey tracksuit pants.
Kassandra is known to frequent Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie areas.
Anyone with information into Kassandra's whereabouts is urged to call Wauchope Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
