Kenny's surf report: catching up with head lifeguard James Turnham

It was so nice to catch up with head lifeguard James Turnham this week down at Town Beach as he gave me an update on Towns and other beaches.
There he was talking to me while he was getting bombarded with media calls all wanting to know about the shark attack on the North Shore on Tuesday.
He highlighted the dangers of the ocean, not just the wildlife but the conditions as well.
Noting the boat owners who try to take on the Port Macquarie bar, like last week when the yacht crew who were very lucky to survive a "dunking".
While we were talking on Tuesday, a large yacht sailed straight from Flaggies across Middles, we both looked at each other and were preparing for the worst, but thankfully they made it in safely.
The ocean needs to be respected, whether it is the sea life (sharks, dolphins, stingrays) or the conditions.
We are entering into their domain so always keep a sharp lookout for large schools of fish or large numbers of dolphins, think safety first, it just might be time to finish surfing and head in for a coffee.
James reported not much swell for the weekend, 1 metre swells on Friday and Saturday, then a large swell will arrive Monday into Tuesday at 2.5 - 3.5 metres from the SE.
Winds are variable and will be light NW at 10 knots on Friday and Saturday then turning to S-SW Sunday and Monday at about 10-15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots on Tuesday.
There will be king tides in the early morning up to 2 metres with lows of 0.2-0.3 metres in the late afternoons.
Water temperature will be dipping to around 17-18 degrees.
Just to finish, thoughts and well wishes to the young local surfer who was attacked on the North Shore on Tuesday. We all paddle out hoping for good waves and safe surfing.
