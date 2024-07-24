Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fishing column: plenty of bream and blue eye trevalla off our coast

By Columnist Kate Shelton
July 25 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Soak up the sunshine and trade the office for the water this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.