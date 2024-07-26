Port Macquarie to host Junior League basketball finals

Junior basketballers from across northern NSW are heading to Port Macquarie this weekend for the 2024 grand finals of the Basketball NSW North Eastern Junior League.
The Port Macquarie Basketball Association will be hosting the finals weekend, featuring a packed schedule of 60 games.
The tournament kicks off on Saturday, July 27, with elimination semi-finals, showcasing the top four teams in each division from Under 12 to Under 18 boys and girls.
Five local teams from the Port Macquarie Dolphins have qualified for the finals and will be cheered on by a strong local crowd.
Nick Prior, the Port Macquarie coaching director, said he's optimistic about the Dolphins' prospects.
"All five Dolphins teams have a great chance at the titles," Prior said.
"Our Under 16 girls are undefeated, and the Under 14 girls have only lost once all season, so both teams are looking to finish strong.
"The Dolphins Under 18 boys, who are all top age, are playing their last games of junior basketball, so they'll be fighting hard for a grand final win as well."
In the Under 12 girls Div 2, the Dolphins finished second in the regular season behind Taree, who remain undefeated. They will face Taree in the semi-final at 8am on Saturday. A win will see them advance to the grand final on Sunday at 9am, while a loss will drop them to the prelim final scheduled for 4.15pm on Saturday.
The Under 14 girls Div 1 team finished first with only one loss throughout the season. They will play Central Coast in their semi-final at 8am on Saturday. A victory will secure a spot in the grand final on Sunday at 8.30am, while a loss will mean playing in the prelim final at 4.15pm on Saturday.
The Under 16 girls Div 1 team, having gone undefeated all season, will compete against Maitland in their semi-final at 11am on Saturday. A win will propel them to the grand final on Sunday at 10am, while a loss will send them to the prelim final at 5.45pm on Saturday.
In the Under 16 boys Div 2, the Dolphins finished fourth, with only three wins separating the top four teams. They will take on Tweed in their semi-final at 2.30pm on Saturday. A win will advance them to the prelim final at 7.30pm on Saturday, while a loss will end their season, with the grand final set for Sunday at 11.45am.
The Under 18 boys Div 1 team ended the regular season in second place, behind Byron, who only lost to Port Macquarie. They will face Byron in the semi-final at 2.30pm on Saturday. A win will see them advance to the grand final on Sunday at 11.45am, while a loss will drop them to the prelim final at 7.30pm on Saturday.
The games will take place at the Port Macquarie Indoor Stadium, located at 1 Hibbard Drive, with matches running from 8am to 8.30pm on Saturday and from 8.30am to 11.45am on Sunday.
