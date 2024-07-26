Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie to host Junior League basketball finals

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 26 2024 - 1:30pm
Junior basketballers from across northern NSW are heading to Port Macquarie this weekend for the 2024 grand finals of the Basketball NSW North Eastern Junior League.

