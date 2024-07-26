'Large bundle' of documents in case against former Port Macquarie bar

The court has heard the case against a former Port Macquarie bar and the alleged licensee involves a "large bundle" of documents.
Bar Pty Ltd Capones (Bar Capones) has been charged with 12 liquor licencing offences including:
Tully Ferguson, 22, has also been charged separately with three offences including two counts of licensee fail to comply with conditions of licence and one count of refuse or fail to comply with requirement under this part - gaming and liquor administration act 2007.
The 22-year-old has denied he held the role of licensee of the business.
The case was mentioned before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, July 24.
The court heard the business was in the process of being deregistered, with Shaw Gidley appointed as liquidator.
Defence lawyer Matthew Lindeman said a "large bundle" of documents relating to the case had been sent to him from the liquidators.
"The instructions from the liquidators is that it will take six months for the company to be liquidated," he told the court.
"The significant amount of information [relating to the business] has been dropped on me in the last couple of days."
Magistrate Darcy adjourned the case against Bar Capones to February 26, 2025.
The case against Ferguson has been adjourned for six weeks until September 4.
