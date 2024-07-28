Excitement builds for Australian Surf Championships in Port Macquarie

Port Macquarie is gearing up to host the Australian Surf Championships from Wednesday, July 31 to Thursday, August 8, 2024.
The event will feature the Australian Shortboard Titles, Australian Para Surfing Titles, and Australian Bodyboard Titles.
This year, the Australian Longboard and SUP Titles will also be held at new locations, which will be announced soon.
In light of the recent shark attack at North Shore Beach, Port Macquarie surfer and surf school coach Wayne Hudson said no changes have been made to the event plans so far.
"I'm sure if [the organisers] have any concerns, they will give us a call," he said. "You can't predict these things, as unfortunate as they are. They just have to make sure everyone is as safe as they possibly can."
Hudson said the event is set to create a tourism boom and a wave of economic success for the region.
"The event [brings] in three or four hundred extra people, which helps local businesses," he said.
"It also allows our local surfers to see the best from across the nation. I hope our area continues to see surfing as a legitimate sport and it keeps growing."
Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater said the organisation was "thrilled" to see the return of the Australian Surf Championships to Port Macquarie in 2024.
"Last year we saw pumping conditions throughout the competition, and we expect epic waves again in 2024," he said.
"We invite all surfing fans to join us and cheer on many of the country's most talented athletes as they battle it out in the hopes of being crowned a national champion."
The primary location for the event is Bonny Hills, with back up locations including North Haven, Middle Rock, Lake Cathie, Lighthouse Beach, Flynns Beach and Town Beach.
Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson said she welcomes the return of the championships.
"This competition has become a real mainstay of our region's sporting calendar, growing larger each and every year," she said.
"I'm looking forward to the action-packed competition and wish all competitors and visitors a warm welcome to the Port Macquarie-Hastings."
Event Schedule:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.