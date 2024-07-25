Police detectives investigate house fire on Bridge Street

Police detectives are currently investigating the cause of a house fire at a vacant home on Bridge Street, Port Macquarie.
Emergency services were called to a house fire at the intersection of Bridge and Gore Street, Port Macquarie just after 9am on Wednesday, July 24.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District closed parts of the streets with Fire and Rescue NSW extinguishing the fire by 9.40am.
Hazmat crews were also at the scene.
A witness saw smoke coming from the premises and entered the property to check if anyone was inside but found the home empty.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance at the scene for smoke inhalation.
No one was transported to hospital.
Witnesses told police that the property is vacant but believed people had been squatting in the residence.
A development application seeking to demolish the site and construct a 41-storey residential apartment building was approved by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council last year.
At this point, detectives are unable to determine how the fire started and are still investigating the incident.
