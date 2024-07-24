15 great white sharks detected in week leading up to North Shore attack

15 great white sharks were detected on the tagged shark listening station at Port Macquarie in the week before a 23-year-old surfer was attacked at North Shore Beach.
A spokesperson from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Regional Development confirmed that the listening station at Lighthouse Beach detected the white sharks (also known as great white sharks) in the past seven days.
Hours before the incident, the listening stations detected a 2.5 metre white shark at 7.18am on Tuesday, July 23.
Kai McKenzie had been surfing at North Shore Beach alone when he was attacked by a shark about 11am on Tuesday, July 23.
He was airlifted from Port Macquarie Base Hospital to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
NSW Government shark biologists have assessed photographs of the incident and have determined that the white shark was about three metres long.
The NSW DPI have continued to assist Surf Life Saving NSW, NSW Police and emergency services in responding to the serious incident.
The Government's shark team set up an additional two SMART drumlines in addition to the four that were set, as normal, that morning.
A Surf Life Saving drone is flying at North Shore Beach as part of the incident response.
Since July 8 2024, nine white sharks have been caught on SMART (Shark-Management-Alert-In-RealTime) drumlines in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area including a 2.23 metre shark at North Shore Beach
Other sharks were detected further down the Port Macquarie Coast with six at Lighthouse Beach and one each at Oxley Beach and Miners Beach.
These sharks ranged in size from 1.9 to 3.1 metres total length.
Port Macquarie-Hastings has one listening station and 15 SMART drumlines on the coast which consist of an anchor, two buoys and a GPS communications unit attached to a baited hook.
When a shark takes the bait, it puts pressure on the line and releases an alert through a triggering magnet attached to the communications unit.
Once alerted, the DPI team responds immediately to tag and release the shark.
When a tagged shark swims within 500 metres of a listening stations, a satellite-linked receiver detects the signal and alerts the NSW DPI.
The Mid North Coast between Forster and Evans Head has caught 464 of the 633 white sharks caught in the last 2 years.
In the last 2 years, the Port Macquarie SMART drumlines have caught the highest number of White Sharks and the highest total number of all target sharks which includes white, tigers and bull sharks.
The NSW DPI spokesperson said that SMART drumline catches and tagged shark detections show that white sharks are relatively more abundant on the NSW coach throughout winter and spring.
Beachgoers are advised to download the SharkSmart app for the latest information.
