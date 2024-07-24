'A good kid': community praises 'brave' shark attack victim Kai McKenzie

Brave and courageous are just some of the words that have been used to describe 23-year-old shark attack victim Kai McKenzie.
McKenzie, a beloved figure in the Bonny Hills and Port Macquarie surfing community, is receiving support from locals after a serious shark attack at North Shore Beach on Tuesday, July 23.
McKenzie was surfing about 11am when he was attacked by a three-metre great white shark, suffering a severed right leg in the attack.
NSW Ambulance Hastings South District acting duty operations manager, Kirran Mowbray, said the young surfer was "courageous" and had been able to fight off the shark before catching a wave into shore.
On shore, a retired police officer used his dog's lead as a tourniquet to stem the bleeding before McKenzie could be airlifted to hospital. He is now in John Hunter Hospital awaiting surgery.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support McKenzie and his family. At the time of publication, more than $25,000 has been raised for the 23-year-old's recovery.
Port Macquarie bodyboarder Damian King was heading out to the North Shore for a surf that morning.
"I got there just after it had all happened," he said.
"It was a shock, there was hardly anyone out there surfing at the time."
King said the Port Macquarie surfing community was "reeling" from the news of the attack.
"It's very raw at the moment," he said. "Kai is a good kid and has always been a passionate surfer."
King said the 23-year-old was "brave" for making it back to shore by himself.
"He's very strong. That was a big shark and to have caught a wave back to shore by himself is incredible."
Port Macquarie Surf School instructor Wayne Hudson, who used to occasionally coach McKenzie when he was a junior, said he is a "gifted surfer" who "enjoys the ocean".
"He's a big part of the surfing community in the Bonny Hills and Port Macquarie area," Hudson said.
"I don't think you would find anyone... who surfs regularly who doesn't know of him or hasn't seen him around the beaches."
Hudson said the shark attack was "devastating".
"I really hope Kai and his family are well, and I am sure the local community will put their hand up to help if they need anything whatsoever to support them through this time."
Local surfing figure and Port News surfing columnist Kenny Little said the community will be banding together to support McKenzie.
"When something like this happens, we all club together," he said. "I hope he recovers well."
