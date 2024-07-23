Port Macquarie News
'Traumatic sight': dog lead used as tourniquet to save shark attack victim

Ruby Pascoe
Mardi Borg
Emily Walker
By Ruby Pascoe, Mardi Borg, and Emily Walker
· Updated July 23 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 12:24pm
A retired police officer used his dog's lead as a tourniquet to save a Port Macquarie surfer's life after a shark attack at North Shore Beach.

