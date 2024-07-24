Port Macquarie nurses and midwives join statewide rally for better pay

Nurses and midwives from Port Macquarie Base Hospital held an own-time rally to fight for fair pay on July 23.
Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) joined the statewide rally outside the hospital.
President of the NSWNMA Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said members aren't prepared to take anything less than a 15 per cent pay increase in the next 12 months.
"We've had 12 years of wage repression," he said. "It's time to catch up.
"Our pay needs to be fixed so that we can retain nurses in NSW."
Members are demanding a one-year 15 per cent pay increase to fix the staffing crisis in the public health system, and to stop nurses and midwives leaving the industry or moving interstate for better pay and conditions.
It was recently announced that Port Macquarie Base Hospital will be one of the first regional hospitals in NSW to rollout safe staffing levels in the emergency department.
Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the rollout aims to improve the experience of patients and staff and boost retention, capacity and capability in hospitals.
"The safe staffing levels initiative involves the introduction of minimum staffing levels on every shift, which will result in more nurses employed in hospitals right across the state," he said.
The NSW Government is offering a 10.5 per cent rise over three years for all public-sector employees, including nurses.
Premier Chris Minns said the 15 per cent ask was "beyond our resources" in May.
"Do nurses and midwives deserve a pay raise? The answer is yes. Is the government committed to sitting down with the union? Absolutely," he told reporters in May.
"But I have to be honest, 15 per cent in a single year is more than we can afford right now."
