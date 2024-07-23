Council's July meeting wrap-up: what decisions councillors passed

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's July ordinary meeting agenda was filled with big-ticket items.
The Port Macquarie News has put together a wrap-up of some of the motions passed during the ordinary council meeting on Thursday, July 18.
The full minutes from the meeting can be found online here.
Pilot training and aircraft noise - fly neighbourly agreement trial
Councillors moved to note the information provided in the Port Macquarie Airport - Pilot Training and Aircraft Noise - Fly Neighbourly Agreement (FNA) Trial - 12 Month Review report and endorsed the extension of the Fly Neighbourly Agreement for a further 12 months.
The FNA provides guidance and controls for managing the impact of noise from aircraft operations on airport neighbours and the wider Port Macquarie community.
The report put to councillors provides an update from May 2023 to April 2024 on the FNA trial at the airport, originally adopted by the council in May 2022 and extended in June 2023 for a further 12 months to June 2024.
Even though there was an overall 52 per cent increase in aircraft movements, the report notes that noise complaints have reduced significantly over the reporting period, with three complaints received in the 12-month period ending May 2024, compared with 18 received during the previous 12 months ending May 2023.
Camden Head Lookout Master Plan engagement outcomes
Following a number of lost amendments put forward by councillor Rachel Sheppard, councillors ultimately moved to endorse the establishment of a Friends of Camden Head Lookout volunteer group and proceed to establish the group by November 2024.
The council will also proceed to undertake preliminary works to tidy up the site.
The Individual Stakeholder Proposed Master Plan will be adopted as a starting point to be further developed by the volunteer group to then be presented to the council for adoption.
The Camden Head Lookout site has long been the subject of community concern and over many years different groups have approached the council to undertake additional embellishments or actions.
Lank Bain stand naming request
Councillors endorsed the proposed naming of the stand at Lank Bain as 'The Athol Lank Bain Stand' for the purpose of the exhibition to seek community feedback on the proposed name.
The naming proposal will be put on public exhibition for 14 days.
