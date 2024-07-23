Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Young guns rise to the occasion as Magpies grind out 'tough' win

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 23 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Macquarie Magpies are making a strong case for themselves ahead of the AFL North Coast finals, defeating the Coffs Harbour Breakers 84 (13.6) to 63 (9.9) in a gritty top-of-the-table clash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.