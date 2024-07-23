Young guns rise to the occasion as Magpies grind out 'tough' win

The Port Macquarie Magpies are making a strong case for themselves ahead of the AFL North Coast finals, defeating the Coffs Harbour Breakers 84 (13.6) to 63 (9.9) in a gritty top-of-the-table clash.
Port Macquarie Magpies coach Greg West admitted the team started "flat" in the first quarter amid windy conditions but managed to "grind out" a vital win at home.
He praised the under-18 players, including Cooper Sheldon, Braeden Fuller, Ned Bylsma, and Tom Ryan, for stepping up to the plate in the crucial game.
"They're four kids from under-18s who have blended really well into the senior side," he said. "The more experienced players have played a huge role in expediting their senior development.
"It meant that the younger players ran to the right spots and got rewarded for it on the weekend."
West said he was happy that the team was able to defeat the "disciplined" Coffs Harbour Breakers ahead of finals.
"Coffs are a very structured and disciplined side, so I was happy that we grounded out a tough win," he said.
"In round one we drove up the road to play Coffs and lost by 11 goals, and then in round seven we beat them by [eight] goals, [so] the score didn't emulate how good the result was for us from an internal point of view,"
The Magpies are currently first on the ladder, having won nine games and lost one, with two victories coming through forfeits.
West acknowledged the challenge of maintaining form with an irregular match schedule due to wet weather.
"That's physically our seventh game... so that's why we've been a little bit flat because we've played no more than two games in a row for the whole season," he said.
"Trying to get consistent match form over a period is quite difficult without having the actual games, so it was a good effort from the team on the weekend."
Looking ahead, the Magpies have a bye this weekend before facing Sawtell/Toormina in their final game of the regular season.
As the finals approach, West pointed out what he wants to see from the team.
"No matter the scoreboard, the opposition, or the weather, we need to start delivering four strong, consistent quarters of football," he said. "We also need to ensure we're playing to our own standards."
