Wauchope Thunder rains down on Manning River Rats ahead of semi finals

Wauchope Thunder has come out of their weekend match against the Manning River Rats victorious as the Mid North Coast rugby season heads into its final weeks.
The home team came into the second half leading against the Rats at 11-7 with Logan Eggleton scoring his first try of the season within minutes in the next match.
"He's a hard working man so it was very well deserved," Wauchope Thunder first grade coach Tinus Wagner said.
Thunder novice Jack Digby also scored his first try of the season as well in the second half.
But despite dominating the scrums, Wagner said his team didn't play a full 80 minutes of rugby.
"After about 60 to 65 minutes, they went a bit asleep," he said.
"I think that bit of cold weather played a role but that allowed them to come back with a few late points."
The visiting players knocked back against Wauchope but the home team was able to finish on top with 23 to 21.
This season the team has continued to have close games against the Rats, who they beat in the historic 2023 grand final.
Wagner said it felt good to have a win on home grounds.
"It's always interesting this type of competition where you play each other three or even four times," he said.
"...the guys get to know each other and get to know each other's game plans and strengths and so on.
"I guess it's like a chess game- we just have to come up with new moves."
Thunder has a bye this week but Wagner is positive for the weeks ahead as the season comes to a close.
"[Thunder] is gaining confidence," Wagner said.
"It looked like we are ramping up and getting to a peak towards the correct part of the season.
"This Saturday coming we have a bye... some other teams are still playing but all the indications are that we are into the semi finals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.