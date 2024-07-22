Council to repay $1.1m CBD levy loan from Working Capital Reserve fund

Councillors have resolved to authorise the payment of the Town Centre Masterplan (TCMP) loan from the Working Capital Reserve.
The TCMP component of the Port Macquarie CBD Business Rate was abolished at the June ordinary council meeting.
Councillors discussed the loan repayment at the July ordinary council meeting in Laurieton on Thursday, July 18.
Councillor Rachel Sheppard put forward an amendment that was ultimately lost, which would have seen a report detailing the costs and benefits of directing funds allocated to the TCMP to fund unfunded and underfunded improvement initiatives.
The lost amendment also included deferring consideration of the motion to coincide with the December 2024 General Fund Improvement Report.
Cr Sheppard said it was an "unexpected decision" of the council to allocate public money to the payout of the TCMP loan.
"That decision was made on the floor of the council without warning to councillors and without any input from the community," she said.
Out of the 20 loans Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) has, 12 have a higher interest rate than the TCMP, Cr Sheppard said.
"There would be a clear cost benefit to paying out a different loan as opposed to this one," she said.
The amendment was put to councillors, with councillors Rachel Sheppard, Nik Lipovac, Lauren Edwards and Lisa Intemann voting for and councillors Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade voting against.
Due to the split vote, the amendment was lost.
Cr Edwards said, by her calculations, that applying these funds to a loan with a higher interest rate would result in a $60,00 benefit for the council.
Cr Edwards asked the mayor why she doesn't believe it would be a good idea to give $60,000 back to the council budget.
Mayor Pinson said "delivering on increased parks and gardens maintenance" provides the community with a "greater benefit".
"I didn't say the suggestion of Cr Sheppard's wasn't good... I just agree with the decision that we're going to take here," she said.
Cr Sheppard spoke against the original motion.
"To be clear, we're talking about at least a $60,000 benefit that would be derived from paying out a different loan," she said.
The vote resulted in an even split with councillors Pinson, Roberts, Maltman and Slade voting for and councillors Sheppard, Lipovac, Edwards and Intemann voting against.
Cr Pinson used the mayoral casting vote and the motion was carried.
An amount of $2,104,410 has been restricted to the Working Capital Reserve, with a component of those funds to be used to pay out the TCMP loan. The remaining balance has been allocated to Parks Maintenance through the adopted 2024/2025 Operational Plan.
The 'Loan Repayment for Financial Year 2023/2024 provides that the balance of the TCMP loan sits at $1,155,537 as of June 30, 2024.
