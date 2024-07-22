Reserve grade players step up to first grade as United fronts Port Saints

Reserve grade players stepped up to the challenge for Port United in the Zone Premier League match against Port Saints over the weekend.
With six first grade players down, United had to draw from their reserve team to make up for the missing players but it was reserve player Riley Morris that won the match for the team.
Morris, who came onto the field as a substitution in the second half, scored the only goal of the game leading Port United to victory.
"It was just the right spot at the right time," Port United coach Brett Swain said.
"That was his first goal in first grade so it was pretty cool for him."
Swain also commended the 18s team who have also helped out throughout the season in reserve grade.
"Through the club, there's been plenty of people willing to put their hands up... and when they do, it's brilliant," he said.
Working against windy conditions and battling for ball control made for a scrappy game between both Port Macquarie teams on Saturday, July 20.
"The game itself wasn't really one for the spectators," Swain said.
"But at the end of the day, this time of the season is about just getting the results for us."
Port United, who is currently at the top of the Zone Premier League ladder will be facing Kempsey Saints on Tuesday, July 23 for a catch up game before facing Macleay Valley Rangers on Saturday, July 27.
"Like most teams, we had a few more catch up games than other clubs," Swain said
"So for our guys, it's important to get the win and also just have a bit of a rest in between."
Port Saints also have a midweek match this week with the team going against the Camden Haven Redbacks on Thursday, July 25 before having a bye on the weekend.
