Best alternatives to sitting for better posture and circulation

This is branded content by ENTR Media.
If you've noticed any discomfort or pain in your shoulders or lower back, changing from your office chair to something else might be the remedy you need.
But what other options do you have? There's more than you might think.
Did you know that a standing desk can help reduce back pain, improve posture, and boost circulation?
Standing while working can keep your spine aligned in a natural position and your core and leg muscles engaged. However, the body movement incurred from switching between a seated and standing position provides the most benefits.
If you decide to invest in a good standing desk, it's important to adjust it so that your computer screen is at eye level and your elbows are at a 90-degree angle when typing.
This can help prevent strain on your neck and shoulders, but it also goes a long way to promoting better posture awareness.
Additionally, using an anti-fatigue mat can make standing for long periods more comfortable by reducing pressure on your feet and legs.
Best paired with a standing desk for obvious reasons, treadmill desks allow for light physical activity while working, improving blood circulation and reducing time spent sitting.
They are beneficial for those who struggle to include exercise in their daily schedule, but they do represent a bit of a cash investment. The best under-desk treadmills will set you back a couple of hundred dollars.
Start slowly and gradually increase speed. Ensure your desk setup follows ergonomic guidelines for maximum comfort and efficiency.
Balance balls are a great alternative to sitting on a chair because they activate your core muscles, enhance balance, and promote proper posture by necessitating continual small adjustments to sustain stability.
To maximise the benefits of a balance ball chair, make sure it is adequately inflated to accommodate your weight and uphold an upright posture using your abs.
Switching between a balance ball chair and a standard chair can relieve tiredness and deliver the advantages of active sitting without excessively straining your muscles.
Having said that, you should be aware of the differences between balance balls and standing desks.
Active sitting chairs, like kneeling or saddle stools, promote movement and maintain spinal alignment. They can also reduce pressure on the lower back and hips, helping to minimise discomfort from prolonged sitting.
Adjust the chair to fit your height or use a stand for your laptop, ensuring your knees are at a 90-degree angle or slightly lower than your hips.
These chairs and stools shouldn't be used alone and are best paired with other seating options to prevent muscle fatigue and promote a balanced approach to sitting.
Desk cycles and under-desk ellipticals offer a way to partake in low-impact physical activity while working, improving blood circulation and decreasing inactive periods.
These machines are small and can be placed under most desks, enabling you to pedal or do elliptical movements without interrupting your work.
Begin with brief sessions, such as 5-10 minutes, and progressively extend the duration as your stamina increases. Ensure that your desk arrangement allows for comfortable use, with enough room for your legs to move effortlessly.
Encouraging movement and reducing sitting time during meetings, standing, or walking meetings can lead to more dynamic and engaging discussions while promoting physical activity.
To maximise the benefits without causing fatigue, it's best to keep meetings short and focused, ideally no longer than 30 minutes.
To ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants, choose comfortable and conducive routes or locations for conversation, such as quiet hallways or outdoor paths.
Sitting for extended periods can negatively affect your health, such as causing back and neck pain, promoting poor posture, reducing circulation (which may lead to swelling and increase the risk of heart disease), contributing to weight gain, and weakening muscles.
Additionally, it can slow down the digestion process and have a detrimental impact on your mental well-being.
To counteract these consequences, it's advisable to adopt certain wellness trends in the workplace such as standing up and moving around every hour, utilise ergonomic furniture, and exercising regularly.
Active sitting involves constant movements that engage your muscles, unlike traditional sitting, where the body remains mostly still.
These movements help prevent muscle stiffness and encourage muscle activity, particularly in the core.
For example, sitting on a wobble stool requires continuous small adjustments to maintain balance, keeping your muscles active and preventing static pressure on your lower back and hips.
Furniture designed for active sitting encourages natural and dynamic movements. It often incorporates features like unstable seating surfaces to promote movement and minimise discomfort and injury.
Engaging in active sitting involves using the abdomen and lower back muscles, which are essential for maintaining balance and posture.
Over time, this engagement helps to strengthen the core muscles, providing support for the spine and decreasing the likelihood of experiencing lower back pain.
For instance, when using a balance ball chair, you constantly utilise your core muscles to remain upright, resulting in a mild yet beneficial workout that can enhance your overall core strength.
Engaging in active sitting promotes proper alignment of the spine by necessitating an upright sitting position and the maintenance of balance.
In contrast to conventional chairs, which often encourage slouching, active sitting postures aid in aligning the spine in its natural S-shape, thereby reducing strain on the lower back and neck.
For example, kneeling chairs position your hips forward, promoting an upright posture that aligns your spine and relieves pressure on your lower back.
Regular movement while sitting can improve blood flow and circulation, reducing discomfort and preventing tiredness during long periods of sitting.
For example, swaying on a saddle stool can help maintain blood flow and prevent blood from collecting in the lower extremities.
Promoting proper posture and engaging core muscles through active sitting can alleviate and prevent back pain by reducing pressure on spinal discs and encouraging natural spine alignment.
Movement can increase blood flow to the brain, enhancing concentration and mental clarity. Active sitting can keep you more alert and focused throughout the day, reducing the cognitive fatigue often accompanying prolonged sitting.
The subtle movements and engagement required can help maintain energy levels and improve productivity.
Active sitting can help reduce health risks associated with prolonged inactivity, such as heart problems and weight gain. It promotes frequent movement, sustains a faster metabolism, and can help with weight control and heart health.
It also helps prevent health issues like metabolic syndrome and diabetes.
Engaging in active sitting can increase movement throughout the day, interrupting long periods of inactivity.
This can promote general physical health and well-being because consistent movement is crucial for preserving muscle strength, joint flexibility, and overall physical well-being.
Making it a habit to include small, regular movements can also promote more substantial physical activity, such as taking standing or walking breaks, further improving your health.
