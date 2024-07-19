Researching Flying Officer Gordon Robert Wilson

I'm researching the World War II career of Flying Officer Gordon Robert Wilson (414424) who lived in Port Macquarie from around 1948 until his death in 1976.
He and his wife, Janet had four children (David, Barbara, Helen and Bruce).
I was wondering if you could help me trace his children so that I can complete my research and write his story. I'm in the process of tracing and writing the stories of all of the members of my uncle's (Wing Commander Eric Langlois DFC) crews during WWII. So far I have completed the stories of one Australian and one Canadian servicemen for their families.
Hope you can be of assistance in helping me trace the families who can shed more light on his military career.
