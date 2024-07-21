'Very pleased': Blokes Notes win bronze award at World Choir Games

A Port Macquarie male accapella choir have finished bronze in their section at their first time attending the World Choir Games.
Local choir Blokes Notes were just one of 250 choirs from 41 countries in this year's World Choir Games held in New Zealand from July 10 to 18.
But the local group were one of the lucky few finishing the competition with more than just a participation certificate with the Blokes taking out the bronze award in the Senior Choir of Equal Voices category in the open level.
The group's music director Leanne Johnson said that Blokes Notes were privileged to have been part of the competition.
"We're very, very pleased to have been part of it," she said.
"And really, we worked hard and we did our best so that's all that can be expected.
"I think that's probably how we feel- just grateful to have been part of it."
This was the choir's first time competing in the games which haven't been held in the Southern Hemisphere since 2018.
Typically the competition has mostly been held in European or Asian countries but with the 13th World Choir Games being held in New Zealand, more Australian and New Zealand choirs were able to take part.
This year's World Choir Games saw a record breaking 30 Australian choirs attended thanks to the closer location.
"I think a lot of people in the Southern Hemisphere hadn't heard of the World Choir Games at all before," Ms Johnson said.
"So who knows now that... this event has definitely put it on the radar of people on this side of the world so maybe in the future we'll be seeing more top notch choirs reaching that high level."
The Blokes were part of the 27 Australian choirs that competed in the open level with the Australian Children's Choir, Newcastle Chamber Choir and Festival Statesmen competing at the championship level.
Having the games held just across the Tasman Sea made it a much more affordable opportunity for Australian community choirs like the Blokes travel to.
The furthest the local choir has previously travelled was to Woolongong and the choir typically focuses on performing at festivals instead of competitions.
"We remain not really focused on completion at all," Ms Johnson said.
"And even coming over [to New Zealand], our approach has really been and continues to be more about entertainment than getting everything absolutely perfect.
"We just love to perform and to sing and to make beautiful harmonies together."
The Blokes' love of music is so strong that they performed outside of the competition singing a concert with Waikato Male Voices choir in Hamilton, performing in North Island pubs and even breaking into song at the Te Puia geothermal park in Rotorua.
"We were just walking along and the tour guide found out we were a choir," Ms Johnson said.
"He said 'well you sing us something' and we just broke into song there.
"Just everywhere we went, we've been singing. It's been wonderful."
Blokes Notes have been belting out tunes since their formation in 2009.
The choir has performed at the Choirtly Loud choral festival and shared the stage with the Governor of NSW and Shannon Noll, but local audiences best know them for their countless performances across the Port Macquarie and Hastings area.
Throughout the years, the Blokes have attended Christmas tree lightings, Westport Carols, the Kendall Music Exchange and the Ulyssess Motorcyle annual meeting.
On top of their performances, the Blokes Notes have continued to support the Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Services over the years and have become a mainstay at the annual Coastal Walk against Domestic and Family Violence.
But their recent World Choir Games success seen them receive recognition on the world stage.
When asked if the choir would attend the next World Choir Games, Ms Johnson said it would depend on what was affordable and encouraged other choirs to attend.
"They give you a participation certificate..and then you get to see all these other choirs that are so inspiring," she said.
"I'd say yes do it and I'm sure we would consider it again".
