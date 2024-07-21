Information for and against reducing councillor numbers to be made available

Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors moved a motion at the July ordinary council meeting that will see information for and against reducing councillor numbers published on the council's website.
Councillors resolved at the April ordinary council meeting to request the CEO to provide a report to the July meeting that outlines a balanced case for and against the reduction of councillor numbers for the upcoming constitutional referendum in conjunction with the 2024 NSW Local Government Elections in September.
Councillor Rachel Sheppard brought the motion out of the block vote due to its "importance" at the ordinary council meeting on July 18.
"I think it's really important that ahead of the referendum in September to reduce councillor numbers that we are making sure there's attention drawn to this and that our community is talking about it in an informed way," she said.
In September 2023, the council resolved to conduct a constitutional referendum at the next Local Government elections in September to consider whether to reduce the number of councillors from nine to seven.
The topic caused a heated discussion between councillors at the first meeting of 2024 where councillors approved the wording for the constitutional referendum to consider the reduction in councillor numbers to be, "Do you favour a reduction in the number of Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors from nine to seven, comprising of the mayor and six councillors?"
Cr Sheppard said this provides an opportunity for the community to be informed ahead of the referendum.
"To my mind, if it is ultimately decided through a referendum to reduce councillor numbers, that's the end of a term where a pattern of decisions, whether intended or not, the impact of those decisions is essentially the centralisation of power," she said.
"I think it's important that our community is informing themselves properly ahead of this referendum."
All councillors provided feedback to be included in the development of the information sheet that will be available on the council's website by the end of July.
The aim of the information is to provide a balanced argument supporting the yes and no votes to assist electors in responding to the referendum question.
