Port Sharks eye redemption against Old Bar in pursuit of minor premiership

The Port Macquarie Sharks are all set for their long overdue clash against the Old Bar Pirates, their first meeting since losing to them in the 2023 grand final.
This game kicks off a doubleheader between the two teams due to a wet weather catch-up round next week.
The Sharks are currently undefeated and sitting two points ahead of Old Bar on the Group 3 Rugby League ladder. Winning either of the upcoming games could seal the minor premiership for Port Macquarie.
Sharks coach Mat Hogan said the players were fired up and ready to avenge their previous loss. He said the team is using last year's grand final defeat as motivation for this game.
"We're definitely using it as motivation," he said. "They took something we wanted last year, and we are going to fight for it on the weekend."
The Sharks are coming off the back of a narrow 32-20 win over the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks.
Hogan said defence will be the key to winning this weekend.
"I think our last game against Forster, we may have gotten a bit ahead of ourselves," he said. "We turned up and lacked that little bit of desire and that little bit of want which we've had all year.
"Defence will be the big thing this weekend. It's what we've spoken about all week."
Hogan admitted the wet weather disruptions have impacted their training sessions and game performance.
He said the challenges were especially tough with a half-new team trying to build consistency.
"Everyone's felt the effect of it, and I am by no means using it as an excuse, but we've definitely suffered from it," he said. "I think we've missed just as many training sessions as we've trained.
"I've got a new halfback in Will Ramsey, and we've been trying to get him to click with Mitch Wilbow, but we just haven't had consistent training sessions to do that."
Despite the challenges, Hogan said the team remains focused on the goal of winning every game they can this year.
"I feel like we haven't been anywhere near our best yet, but what a better way to test ourselves this weekend," he said.
"We are just focusing on playing one game at a time and whatever happens after that is out of our control."
Looking ahead to the game against Old Bar, Hogan said he hopes for a strong performance from his team.
"I'd like to see everyone on the same page, and for everyone to know their role, get to their points of the field and have high involvement," he said.
"Hopefully, come this weekend, we will be switched on and ready to roll."
The Sharks will face the Pirates on Sunday, July 21, from 2.30 PM at Port Regional Stadium.
