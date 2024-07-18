Residents thank the mayor for withdrawing controversial notice of motion

Community members have spoken against the "disrespectful" and "hurtful" proposed motion to formally change the acknowledgement of country at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) events and meetings.
Mayor Peta Pinson said she withdrew the controversial notice of motion was prior to the ordinary council meeting on July 18, due to "extremely disappointing" and "in some cases vitriolic feedback" she received.
Despite being withdrawn, four speakers opposing the motion were given the opportunity to address councillors during the public forum.
Birpai woman Arlene Mehan addressed councillors and said her speech was a follow-up to the mayor's withdrawn motion.
"[I wanted to mention] how this item even was able to make it onto the 2024 council agenda," she said.
"An acknowledgement of country is a gesture of respect and recognition and is crucial for reconciliation."
Ms Mehan also spoke of her Birpai, Dunghutti and Irish ancestry.
"If the motion had been tabled it would have sent a clear message that the council is not committed to true reconciliation and would show disrespect."
Ms Mehan also asked the mayor to apologise to community members who were hurt by the proposed motion.
The crowd attending the meeting as part of the public gallery applauded Ms Mehan's speech.
Mayor Pinson said this discussion is "very important" and one that both the community and the council should be "brave enough" to have.
Philip von Schoenberg addressed councillors and said while he has made Port Macquarie his home, it will always be Birpai Country.
"I want to congratulate Mayor Pinson for withdrawing the motion, it was the right thing to do," he said. "She said the motion was never meant to hurt anyone, but it did."
Mr von Schoenberg said the hurt was compounded by the fact that the notice of motion came during NAIDOC Week.
"I urge the council to continue to show respect into the future," he said.
Mayor Pinson explained that because the proposed motion was going to be tabled at the ordinary council meeting on July 18, the agenda was released on Friday, July 12 which happened to be during NAIDOC Week.
"The notice of motion had nothing to do with NAIDOC Week, [because of] the cycle of when notices of motion need to be submitted for the meeting [it was released during NAIDOC Week]," she said.
Mayor Pinson also said that the council did not have a formalised acknowledgement of country.
"We have no resolution of council to formalise an acknowledgement of country and ensuring it's embedded [in the council's meeting, events and speeches]."
Resident Patrick Corr said the community needed more gratitude and respect when he addressed the councillors.
"They go hand in hand, gratitude without respect is hollow," he said.
Mr Corr's father was a Royal Australian Navy veteran and following his father's death 41 years ago, he was supported by Veterans Affairs to complete university.
"I have attended and participated in Anzac Day and other commemorative events since my childhood," he said.
"We would never contemplate changing [Anzac Day or Remembrance Day] protocols as it would be disrespectful and cause offence.
"The acknowledgement of country must stand alone and not be diluted, diffused, diminished or distracted by other intents or objectives."
Jamie Donovan also addressed councillors representing both the Birpai and Bunyah land councils.
Mr Donovan said he and Mayor Pinson have engaged in conversations to "learn from each other" and understand each other's perspectives since the notice of motion became public.
"I spoke with the mayor about how this motion would not be inclusive from an Aboriginal perspective," he said.
Mayor Pinson said she has been providing an "expanded" acknowledgement of country for two years and has not received complaints from the community.
"I respectfully agreed that it's not the time [for this motion] and withdrew the notice of motion," she said.
"In the conversation Jamie and I had, moving forward there is more of an opportunity for Birpai people [to help write] a meaningful acknowledgement of country."
At the beginning of the public forum and ordinary council meeting, Mayor Pinson delivered the acknowledgement of country and following this, separately acknowledged migrants and veterans.
When the motion was mentioned during the ordinary council meeting, Mayor Pinson formally withdrew the item from the agenda.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.