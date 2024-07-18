Kenny's surf report: interview with bodyboarding 'legend' James Nickson

This is a story about a true legend of surfing, bodyboarder James Nickson the one-arm bodyboarder.
I must say this is the most inspiring interview I have ever done; James was so humble and there was no holding back with this interview.
When did you start surfing?
I was around nine or 10 at South West Rocks and started knee boarding on a foam board with no fins, then to a short board when I was about 14.
The water has always been my love and I progressed to taking up water skiing, which was great until I had a high-speed crash out at Kempsey in 1986 when I was 24, which resulted in nerve damage in my spine and affected my left arm.
I persisted with the damaged arm for three years but at the age of 27 it was time to get rid of the useless arm and I had it amputated.
Fast forward to the 2000's, I moved to Port Macquarie and while watching the sea, waves and other surfers I felt a calling like no other, so I got a bodyboard and flippers and started paddling out catching waves.
After being in the surf and talking to other surfers I noticed an improvement in my mental health. I realised it wasn't any good sitting around feeling sorry for myself and I needed the mateship and the waves.
My best moment was paddling out at Snapper Rocks, it was four foot plus, sitting about 15 metres off the rocks, a big set came and cleaned everyone up and left me this perfect wave to the beach. It was the best wave of my life.
What is your favourite surf spot?
I love Flaggies or Middles but these days I try to stick to Flaggies or wander down to the breakwall.
About five years ago at Middles my arm rope broke, and I realised it was a long swim with one arm and flippers back to the beach.
I love sitting at Flaggies amongst the longboarders and stealing a couple of gems off them.
I then asked James if he had any more to add?
I just love paddling out, chatting to people and sharing the waves.
Swell will be good from the South on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 metres plus, dropping to about 1 metre on Monday and then kicking back up to 1.5-2 metres on Tuesday onwards.
Winds will be mostly SW to NW around 10-15 knots, water temperature will sit around 18 degrees.
Tides will vary especially the high tides 1.2-1.7 metres in the early morning with lows mid-afternoon at 0.4-0.5 metres.
The best beach conditions should be the open beaches including North Wall, Middle Rock and Bonny Hills.
Just to finish, James, you are a true legend of Port Macquarie surfing, and it has been a pleasure to interview you.
