Hastings Co-op's $15m sale: supermarket chain to sweep up IGA stores

Four Hastings Co-op IGA supermarkets and their liquor stores are set to sell for $15 million to Australia's largest independent supermarket chain.
Ritchies Stores Pty Ltd has offered to purchase from the Hastings Co-op Wauchope IGA + Liqour, Timbertown IGA + Liquor, Sovereign Place IGA + Liquor and Port Macquarie IGA.
An announcement from the Hastings Co-op described the situation as an 'ideal outcome' for the Co-op and 'would restore the Co-op's financial sustainability, protect members' interest and secure IGA staff jobs'
Hastings Co-Op Chief Executive Officer Nick de Groot said member feedback had clearly indicated that resolving the issue of financial losses relating to Sovereign Place IGA + Liquor was the Co-op's number one priority.
"Ritchies has the quality supply chain to deliver a great range and value at the checkout, and the capacity to really enhance the IGA stores," Mr de Groot said.
"From our perspective, this proposal would stop the ongoing losses and secure the Co-op's future.
"The Ritchies offer, which is conditional on the sale of all four stores, is the perfect solution."
But the sale is not yet set in stone.
The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and are in the process of due diligence.
The proposed $15 million is subject to adjustments and the sale also needs 75 per cent of active shareholders to vote in favour of the transaction.
Voting material will be distributed to active shareholders from September 17 and must be returned by October 11, 2024.
Without a majority vote from shareholders, the sale will fall through and the Co-op directors would consider entering into voluntary administration.
The Co-Op has offered more information regarding the sale on its website.
A meeting for shareholders and co-op 100 members will allow them to hear from Mr de Groot and chair Gary Humphreys at the Wauchope RSL Club at 5.30pm on July 31.
Ritchies Chief Executive Officer Fred Harrison said the two organisations may differ in size and scale, however, they share common values in regard to member discounts, customer service, community support and showcasing local producers.
"This is an amazing opportunity for us to expand on the Mid North Coast and deliver the Ritchies experience to the Hastings community," he said.
"We are committed to offering all existing staff employment contracts, being part of the local community and continuing the customer service experience to which you're accustomed."
Under the signed MoU between Ritchies and Hastings Co-op, the independent supermarket chain will offer all 300 current casual and permanent IGA staff employment contracts with Ritchies.
All employees will retain their tenure of service, retain their entitlement to existing long service leave and sick leave, and will be paid all other accrued and approved leave entitlements by Hastings Co-op before commencing with Ritchies.
The Hastings Co-op has agreed to underwrite some of Sovereign Place IGA + Liquor leasing costs over 10 years but Ritchies will take on assignment of leases at Timbertown and Port Macquarie IGA.
Hastings Co-op will retain ownership of Wauchope IGA + Liquor's land and buildings which will be leased to Ritchies.
Hastings Co-op chair Gary Humphreys said that Ritchies offer to purchase the four supermarkets is a pivotal point in the Co-op's history.
"This proposal is a win/win for members, staff, the local community and the future of the Co-op," he said.
"It would put us in a strong financial position and pave the way for our 2024-27 Strategic Plan, which is all about enhancing member benefits and forging new alliances."
Financial sustainability has been an ongoing issue for the Hastings Co-op.
Earlier this year the organisation announced the closure of four stores including the beloved Wauchope Department Store.
The announcement came after the Co-op considered the sale of the Cedar Service Station and Wauchope IGA + Liquor.
Ritchies is Australia's largest independent supermarket chain and owns a number of IGAs across Australia, including the IGA store located in the Port Central Shopping Centre.
