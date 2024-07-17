Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Base Hospital to rollout safe staffing levels in emergency department

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
July 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) has been announced as one of the first regional hospitals to rollout new safe staffing levels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.