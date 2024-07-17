Port Base Hospital to rollout safe staffing levels in emergency department

Port Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) has been announced as one of the first regional hospitals to rollout new safe staffing levels.
The rollout will include the requirement of approximately 13 full-time equivalent additional nurses to meet safe staffing level requirements in the emergency department (ED).
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan welcomed the news but said he has some concerns.
"We have been waiting for safe staffing levels for 12 years," he said. "It's great that we're the first cab off the rank.
"The only thing we're worried about is how they're going to attract these nurses to these roles because we're still losing nurses across the border because there's better pay."
Mr Brennan said until NSW nurses receive a 15 per cent wage increase, our hospitals will continue to lose staff to Queensland and Victoria.
The staffing boost for PMBH facilitates staffing levels based on a one-to-one nursing care ratio for generally occupied ED resuscitation beds on all shifts, and one nurse to three generally occupied ED treatment spaces and ED short-stay unit beds on all shifts.
This follows discussions with the Safe Staffing Levels Taskforce - established to oversee the rollout of the NSW Government's commitment of the equivalent of 2480 full-time employees over four years towards staffing levels. It includes key leaders from the NSWNMA, NSW Health, and local health districts.
Implementation of safe staffing level areas is scheduled to occur in phases over the next three years.
Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the rollout aims to improve the experience of patients and staff and boost retention, capacity and capability in hospitals.
"The safe staffing levels initiative involves the introduction of minimum staffing levels on every shift, which will result in more nurses employed in hospitals right across the state," he said.
"The rollout began earlier this year at Liverpool Hospital and Royal North Shore Hospitals, with Port Macquarie Base Hospital and Lismore Base Hospital now coming on board."
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams has welcomed the news after seeing the consistent increase in presentations at PMBH.
"We know that in the 2023/24 financial year, there were over 51,00 presentations to the ED and therefore increasing staffing levels is a necessary response," she said.
"The nursing and medical staff do an incredible job in often challenging and stressful situations and I thank them for their ongoing professionalism and dedication."
Phase one of safe staffing levels is initially commencing in Level 5 and Level 6 EDs, which treat the most critically ill patients, and will then be progressively implemented across other hospitals and departments.
The Safe Staffing Levels Taskforce will review the initial rollout at these facilities to help inform the rollout at future sites.
