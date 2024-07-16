Port Macquarie learning centre claims 'ultimate' NSW Blues supporters status

As the highly-anticipated State of Origin series decider approaches, a Port Macquarie early learning centre has proudly declared itself the home of the 'ultimate' NSW Blues supporters.
With Queensland winning the first game and NSW dominating in the second, all eyes are now on the thrilling decider set for Wednesday night (July 17) at Suncorp Stadium.
Green Leaves Early Learning Port Macquarie has recently started a tradition of decorating in blue and having the children dress up for the occasion after noticing their love for footy.
"We noticed how passionate they were, so we decided to make it a regular thing and create a tradition out of it," the centre's educational leader, Bec Talamaivao, said.
"We love our footy, and as one of only three Green Leaves centres in the state, we really want to claim that title of being the ultimate Blues supporters."
She said the children at the centre have been buzzing with excitement ahead of the decider.
"They've been talking about it all week," she said.
"They come dressed up, play footy outside, and are thoroughly enjoying the festivities."
Four-year-olds Tolani and Alice were among the many at the centre who loved dressing up in blue and cheering loudly for NSW.
"I really, really love the Blues," Alice said while proudly donning her blue gear.
Alice and Tolani said they can't wait to cheer on the Blues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.