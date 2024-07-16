Mayor backtracks on proposed change to council's Acknowledgement of Country

Mayor Peta Pinson has backflipped on her view to formally change the Acknowledgement of Country at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) events and meetings.
This follows a story by the Port Macquarie News published on July 15 detailing concerns from Birpai and Bunyah Elders who said they were "upset" and "disgusted" over the proposal to include recognising migrants and veterans in the council's Acknowledgement of Country.
Mayor Pinson had intended to move the motion at the ordinary council meeting on Thursday, July 18.
In a statement released by PMHC on Tuesday, July 16 Mayor Pinson said she gave the notice to withdraw the item from the council agenda on Monday afternoon, July 15 due to "extremely disappointing" and "in some cases vitriolic feedback" she received.
"On Monday afternoon I advised CEO Dr Clare Allen of my decision to formally withdraw Item 10.03 from the July 18 ordinary council meeting agenda," Mayor Pinson said.
"For the past two years I have been very publicly delivering what I thought was an inclusive message to our community by acknowledging our First Nations people, and in addition, our migrants who helped build the great multinational country we are today and our service men and women who have protected our freedoms and our way of life.
"I have done this at every monthly ordinary council meeting, Australian Citizenship ceremonies, speaking engagements, Australia Day ceremonies and events without any complaints from any community member, councillor or council staff."
The Port Macquarie News conducted a poll for subscribers to have their say on whether they believed the council's Acknowledgement of Country should be changed.
The poll was open for 21 hours and received a total of 88 responses. 56 people (63.6 per cent) don't believe migrants and veterans should also be recognised in an Acknowledgement of Country and 32 people (36.4 per cent) said they should be included.
The Port Macquarie News also conducted a separate poll for our Instagram followers, with 36 per cent agreeing with the proposed change and 64 per cent voting against it.
Uncle Bill O'Brien OAM has a longstanding relationship with PMHC and often delivers a Welcome to Country at community and council events. He said that if this change had gone through it would have "destroyed the relationship" he has with the council.
"It's a really good thing [that the mayor has withdrawn the notice of motion] and I praise her for taking that stance. It's good for our community," Uncle Bill said.
"I congratulate the young ones that have put their hands up to stand tall and also to the Elders that have had their words to say because without them this probably would have gone ahead."
Mayor Pinson said she didn't put forward the notice of motion with any intention of causing distress.
"It was never my intention to hurt or offend anyone in our community, with a suggested enhancement of council's Acknowledgement of Country," she said.
