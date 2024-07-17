Pacific Highway truck crash: man transported to hospital

A truck driver was transported to hospital after another truck allegedly collided with his parked vehicle on the Pacific Highway.
Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Port Macquarie to reports of a truck crash at about 2am on Tuesday, July 15.
Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District were told a truck collided with another truck that was parked in a stopping bay south of Blackmans Point Driver overpass.
NSW Ambulance attended the scene and assessed two people.
The 49-year-old male driver of the parked truck was transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for assessment.
The other person assessed by paramedics did not need ambulance transport.
For a number of hours, one southbound lane of the highway was closed but has since reopened.
Police inquiries are continuing.
