Medals all round for Mid North Coast masters women's reps at nationals

A group of Mid North Coast athletes delivered impressive performances at the Hockey Australia Women's Masters Championships, returning home with a haul of medals.
The championships were held from June 28 to July 6 in Sydney.
Lyn Dockrill took gold in the Over 70s, Kim Maurer clinched gold in the Over 65s, Alison Wilson secured gold in the Over 50s, Catherine Carroll earned a bronze in the Over 40s, and Alison Britt also won bronze in the Over 34s category.
Carroll said she was proud of the athletes' success.
"My sister, Alison Britt, won bronze in her first nationals appearance, and this was my first medal in my third time competing" she said.
"In the 34s and 40s categories, we haven't been able to win a medal until now. I felt that we had the strongest teams this year."
Carroll said she came up against some strong competition in her division.
"Tasmania was a bit of a surprise package for me," she said.
"In the last three years that I've competed, there hadn't been a Tasmania team, so this was the first time I played against them, and they were quite strong."
Carroll said representing the Mid North Coast on the national stage was a huge honour for the five athletes.
"Everyone put in a huge effort at the event, and they reaped the rewards," she said.
"It was a great effort from everyone involved."
