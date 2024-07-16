Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Medals all round for Mid North Coast masters women's reps at nationals

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 16 2024 - 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Catherine Carroll - Bronze (40s), Alison Britt - Bronze (34s), Kim Maurer - Gold (65s), Alison Wilson - Gold (50s), Lyn Dockrill - Gold (70s). Picture supplied
(L-R) Catherine Carroll - Bronze (40s), Alison Britt - Bronze (34s), Kim Maurer - Gold (65s), Alison Wilson - Gold (50s), Lyn Dockrill - Gold (70s). Picture supplied

A group of Mid North Coast athletes delivered impressive performances at the Hockey Australia Women's Masters Championships, returning home with a haul of medals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.