In it to win it: Hastings Netball team reflect on state title win

The win might have happened over a week ago but the u14s team from the Hastings Valley Netball Association (HVNA) are still riding on a high after their state title win.
The team returned from Sydney after leaving the 2024 HART Junior State Titles as the undefeated division 2 champions.
For coach Amy Sazdovski, it's a goal that her and her team had been hoping to achieve since the beginning of the year.
"We had our first training session in February and we said from that, that our goal was to win," she said.
"So there were a couple of key areas that we have been working on at training and at match play every single week since February.
"I'm so proud to see the girls put everything that we've done at training out onto the court for the whole competition."
On top of the three gruelling days of netball, all 10 of the players of the team were sick but managed to push through.
The first game against Gosford was a standout for the team.
"We were actually down by six goals and the girls brought us back to a draw," Sazdovski said.
"And that really ended up being the game that won for us."
For captain Brinkley McHugh, it was a game the team had to get through.
"In the last couple of those minutes of the game, we knew it was tight,"she said.
"I knew we were down by a little bit and then we got turnover after turnover.
"It was literally like nothing you felt before- it was so amazing."
Now on holidays, Brinkley is still riding the success of the state titles.
"It just makes me so proud as a captain, the amount of work that all the girls have put in," she said.
"Amy set up just an amazing program for us and the intensity that we all brought to it- it's so well rewarded."
It was an emotional win as it would be the team's last time playing at the junior state titles before deciding to try out for the team at next year's Senior State Titles.
