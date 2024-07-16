Big-ticket items on the council's July meeting agenda

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will be taking the show on the road for the second time this year for the sixth council meeting of 2024 on Thursday, July 18.
Councillors will meet at the Laurieton United Services Club for the monthly meeting.
All members of the community are welcome to attend or watch the livestream on the council's YouTube channel which is published after streaming.
The meeting will start at 10am on July 18, with the public forum held prior to the meeting at 9am.
The full agenda for the meeting can be found here.
Constitutional referendum - reduction in councillor numbers supporting information
Councillors moved a motion at the February council meeting approving the wording for the constitutional referendum to consider the reduction in councillor numbers to be, "Do you favour a reduction in the number of Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors from nine to seven, comprising of the mayor and six councillors?"
At the April council meeting councillors resolved to, through the CEO provide a report to the July meeting that outlines a balanced case for and against the reduction of councillor numbers.
Payment of Town Centre Master Plan loan from Town Centre Master Plan Reserve
A motion will be put to councillors to authorise payment of the Town Centre Master Plan (TCMP) loan from the Working Capital Reserve.
At the February council meeting, councillors considered a report entitled "Payment of Water Fund and Sewer Fund Dividend for the Year 2022-2023" at which time the council subsequently resolved as follows:
That council:
1. Note council has complied with sections 4.2 and 4.3 of the Guidelines (Regulatory and Assurance Framework for Local Water Utilities) for council dividend payments for water supply or sewerage services and any direction under s.409(6)(b) of the Local Government Act.
2. Authorise the payment of a dividend of $961,254 to the General Fund from the surplus in Water Supply operations for 2022-2023.
3. Authorise the payment of $106,806 for tax equivalents to the General Fund from the Water Supply operations for 2022-2023.
4. Authorise the payment of a dividend of $930,015 to the General Fund from the surplus in the Sewerage Fund for 2022-2023.
5. Authorise the payment of $103,335 for tax equivalents to the General Fund from the Sewerage Fund for 2022-2023.
6. Note that once the information provision requirements in section 4.4 of the Guidelines is finalised, apply the dividends as noted in Points 2,3,4 and 5, to first hold in reserve the amount required to pay out the loan associated with the Town Centre Master Plan, with any residual amount being the subject of a future report to Council before further allocation.
In accordance with item 6 of the council's resolution, an amount of $2,104,410 has been restricted to the Working Capital Reserve, with a component of those funds to be used to pay out the Town Centre Master Plan loan. The remaining balance has been allocated to Parks Maintenance through the adopted 2024/2025 Operational Plan.
Camden Head Lookout Master Plan engagement outcomes
Councillors will discuss adopting the amended Camden Head Lookout Reserve Master Plan and endorsing a Friends of Camden Head Lookout volunteer group at the July meeting.
The Camden Head Lookout site has long been the subject of community concern and over many years different groups have approached The council to undertake additional embellishments or actions.
Public exhibition of the Endorsed Draft Camden Head Lookout Reserve Master Plan was undertaken earlier this year.
The council outlined a staged Master Plan, focusing on enhancements such as new picnic tables, expanded pathways, improved vegetation management, and formalised car parking areas.
Feedback was also sought on an Individual Stakeholder Proposal (presented at the May council meeting public forum), which outlined stages including vegetation clearing, picnic area upgrades, pathway improvements, and additional car parks.
