Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Vikings return to form with 43-24 victory over Kempsey Cannonballs

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
July 16 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hastings Valley Vikings defeat Kempsey Cannonballs 43-24. Pictures by Mardi Borg

The Hastings Valley Vikings have bounced back into form with a convincing 43-24 win over the Kempsey Cannonballs in their latest Mid North Coast Rugby Union northern division clash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.