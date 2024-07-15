The big world of miniature models comes alive in Port Macquarie expo

It was a big weekend for local scale model enthusiasts with the annual Port Macquarie Scale Model Expo held at Panthers Port Macquarie from Saturday July, 13 to Sunday, July 14.
Organised by the Port Macquarie Scale Modellers, the weekend event only cost visitors a gold donation to enter.
Event organiser Craig Anderson said the expo which has been running since 2016 normally tries to have a large variety of vendors.
"People have got different interests," he said.
"Some people like sci-fi stuff, some like armour like your tanks and planes for World War I and World War II.
"There's truck modellers, and then we've got all the old sailing ships so the variety is endless in scale modelling."
The two day event included local displays from the Port Macquarie Maritime Museum, and the Port Macquarie Scale Modellers
Vendors from Nambucca, Goulbourn and Sydney were also in attendance.
Sydney Model Shipbuilders Club (SMSC) member Janos Nemeth knows the variety that comes with scale modelling.
He first started model building when he was 14-years-old.
"At that time I was building modern warships," he said.
"But then at some stage, I started building historic ships and I've been doing this for a number of years now because I'm quite old."
At the Port Macquarie expo, Mr Nemeth displayed his own wooden carvings of ships with some pieces taking over eight months to carve.
"That is what my favourite part is now because I've been carving for the last sort of 15 years or so," he said.
"Usually when I see a picture or a plan or a model which I might be interested in, that starts my imagination moving.
"I like it and I sort of try to make it."
Mr Nemeth said he doesn't have a trade background but has learnt to make his models himself.
"Whatever I know, I learned for myself," he said.
"Obviously there are a number of things which I don't know because I haven't done it before.
"It's a sort of a self education or something like that.
In the lead up to the expo, the Port Macquarie Scale Modellers had advertised to local schools to promote the event to potential hobbyists.
Stores selling supplies and modelling kits were also at the expo with products available for beginners to expert scale model enthusiasts.
Mr Anderson said he hopes that the younger generation can get into scale modelling.
"It's a hobby that promotes things like fine motor skills, hand eye co-ordination, patience, and a bit of research. and just some of the fantastic models that we have now," he said.
"Some of the older guys, they have just so many skills to pass on.
"It would be a shame if there wasn't anybody coming through to try and learn that."
The Port Macquarie Scale Modellers meet at Panthers Port Macquarie on the second Tuesday every month from 7pm.
