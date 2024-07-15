Wauchope Blues defeat Port City amidst a gritty second-half battle

In a heated Group 3 Rugby League clash, the Wauchope Blues overpowered Port City Breakers to win 40-12 at Port Regional Stadium on Saturday, July 13.
Despite a promising start, Port City faced a challenging second half when one of their players was sent off early on. Shortly after, two players from each team were sent to the bin.
Port City managed to score two tries, with Nick Smith crossing the line at the 30th minute and Jesse Douglas shortly after.
Smith also converted both tries successfully, adding crucial points to their tally. However, Wauchope's relentless attack proved too much to handle.
Wauchope's scoring spree began with a try by Reuben Trick in the opening minutes of the game, followed by Owen Blair's double in the 21st and 23rd minutes. Mathew Bird added to the lead with a try just before halftime.
Beau White and Blair scored back-to-back tries in the 63rd and 64th minutes, respectively, and Sam Watts sealed the victory with a try shortly after.
Wauchope's conversion efforts saw Watts successfully converting three of their seven tries, and Blair adding another conversion in the 78th minute. Blair also kicked two penalty goals in the closing minutes of the game.
Port City Breakers coach Tim Donovan said he was disappointed with the outcome.
"From a club point of view, it was disappointing, just with the result," he said. "We expected more, but ill-discipline crept into the game, and it affected the outcome."
Donovan pointed out the game's early promise but acknowledged the pivotal moment with the send-off.
"I thought we started okay; we tried to weather the storm as we knew they would come out firing. But we had a send-off, which we need to review on the video to find out why the player was sent off.
"It was still a bit unclear on the day, so we will just leave that up to the Group to investigate."
Looking ahead, Donovan said the team will be looking to regroup and plan for their next game against Taree City.
"All we can do as a playing group is re-group, wait for the outcome from the judiciary in regards to the player being sent off, and then come up with a plan for this week's game."
