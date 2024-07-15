Elders 'disgusted' over mayor's proposed change to Acknowledgement of Country

Birpai and Bunyah Elders said they were "upset" and "disgusted" over the mayor's proposal to formally change the Acknowledgement of Country at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) events and meetings.
Mayor Peta Pinson intends to move the motion at the ordinary council meeting on Thursday, July 18.
The proposed change would see migrants and veterans also thanked for their contributions to Australia and would be read by the mayor, chairperson or council representative at ordinary council meetings, council events, and in formal speeches.
Uncle Bill O'Brien has a longstanding relationship with PMHC and often delivers a Welcome to Country at community events.
Uncle Bill and Uncle Amos Donovan said the Birpai and Bunyah Aboriginal Land Councils were not involved in any consultation regarding the proposed change put forward by the mayor.
"We've been working with the council for a long time, and all this is going to do is destroy the relationship that we have," Uncle Bill said.
"This just goes to show how out of touch [the mayor] is with the local Aboriginal community because there's been no consultation whatsoever.
"I am very disgusted that she has just put this on the agenda without consulting any Aboriginal people within the community."
Uncle Bill said he attended the most recent Citizenship Ceremony on Friday, July 12 where the mayor included recognising migrants and veterans during the Acknowledgement of Country.
"I couldn't say anything because I didn't want to create a disturbance," he said. "I left upset about it."
Reconciliation Australia states that an Acknowledgement of Country and Welcome to Country show respect by upholding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural protocols at meetings, gatherings, and events.
Taking the time to Acknowledge Country, or including a Welcome to Country at an event, reminds us that every day we live, work, and dream on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander lands, Reconciliation Australia states.
The council agenda, including this motion, was released on July 12 during NAIDOC Week.
The wording of the proposed change to the Acknowledge of Country put forward by the mayor is:
"I acknowledge that we are gathered on Birpai Land and I pay my respect to the Birpai Elders both past and present and those emerging. I also extend that respect to all other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people present.
I also acknowledge and respect the many migrants that came to this great country and who helped to build it into the rich and diverse multicultural Australia we are today. And lastly, to our veterans both past and present, who have fought for the freedoms we enjoy today, such as the freedom of speech, freedom of choice and democratic freedoms to express our views."
Mayor Pinson said the Port Macquarie-Hastings was a "diverse and multicultural community".
"As mayor, I have been acknowledging that diversity over a long period of time at council meetings, formal gatherings, events and in speeches," she said.
The notice of motion is being brought to the council "in the spirit of inclusion", mayor Pinson said.
"An addition of acknowledging our migrants who have made a life for themselves and their families and contributed in the growth and prosperity of our country is an appropriate gesture," she said.
"As is the acknowledgement of our service men and women who have served and fought, or are still proudly serving, to protect our Australian freedoms and democracy."
Uncle Amos said while it's important to recognise the work migrants and veterans have done and continue to do for our country, it shouldn't be included in an Acknowledgement of Country.
"An Acknowledgement of Country is an important part of our culture and it should be kept separate to thanking migrants and veterans," he said.
"It's a kick in the guts if this goes through."
Uncle Bill said an Acknowledgement of Country had been part of Indigenous culture for thousands of years.
"It is an acknowledgement to the Aboriginal people by non-Aboriginal people to the Country that the Aboriginal people live on," he said.
Uncle Bill said members from the Birpai Local Land Council would attend the council meeting on July 18 to speak at the public forum.
"Our young ones are going to speak and I support them fully in what they're going to say," he said.
The July ordinary council meeting will be held at the Laurieton United Services Club from 10am. The public forum will be held prior to the meeting at 9am.
The full agenda for the meeting can be found online here.
